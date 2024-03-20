A turbulent Thursday weatherwise may have kept a few farmers from marts in the south of the country, but the trade for calves in GVM Mart Dromcollogher appears to be holding firm over the past couple of weeks despite the continuous downpours.

Export buyers are helping to drive demand at the ringside, with farmers also fighting for the stronger calves. The case remains that younger and lighter calves are a much more difficult sell, with almost €200 in the difference in many cases.

A clear price divide still stands between beef calves bred from Friesian dams as opposed to Jersey dams. One example being Belgian Blue sired calves bred from a Friesian, cow achieving up to €220 while Belgian Blue calves born just a day or two apart from Jersey dams sold for €10.

Angus-cross and Hereford-cross calves led the day’s trading, with a top call of €310 being paid for a Hereford-cross calf. There were a number of Angus calves that cleared the €300 mark and it was clear that buyers were happy to pay more for those better conformed lots.

Great trade

Speaking after the sale, auctioneer and manager Shane Egan told the Irish Farmers Journal; “Like everywhere, strong calves are a great trade and that trade is holding steady the past few weeks.

"You see it there today, those stronger, older calves are in high demand and the younger, lighter calves are a harder sell.”

Speaking to a couple of farmers at the ringside during the sale, it was noted that the ongoing poor weather conditions are affecting their buying decisions.

The top end of the Angus-cross calves on offer from four to five weeks old sold from €250 to €310. Some of the younger male lots hovered around the €150 mark. However, depending on type and quality, some did sell close to €50.

The best of the Friesian bull calves on offer reached highs of €80, while a very small amount of Friesian heifers on offer soared just over the €100 mark.

There was a number of beefier Simmental type calves on offer at Thursday’s sale, and these lots were topped with a one-month-old bull calf that sold for €280, while another one-month-old heifer calf sold for €270.

This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross Friesian bull calf sold for €220.

This five-week-old Limousin-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €150.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €40.

This four-week-old Angus-cross Friesian bull calf sold for €110.

This four-week-old Hereford-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €235.

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €60.

This three-week-old Angus-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €70.

This three-week-old Angus-cross Friesian heifer calf sold for €50.

This group of three four-week-old Angus-cross Friesian bull calves sold for €230.

This group of three two-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €20.