Several choice lots of heifers at Balla Mart's evening weanling sale on Tuesday last saw premium prices being paid, while the bull ring also saw exporters battle to secure lots.

Top price of €5/kg was broached on occasions for top-end bulls in the 300kg to 400kg bracket.

Some heavy bulls above 450kg also sold for above €2,000/head.

Top prices

Check out some of the higher prices of the night below.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born June 2024 and weighing 385kg sold for €4,050 (€10.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 475kg sold for €3,250 (€6.84/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 330kg sold for €2,350 (€7.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born February 2024 and weighing 490kg sold for €2,320 (€4.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born May 2024 and weighing 390kg sold for €2,130 (€5.46/kg).