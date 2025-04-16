Kilkenny Mart had a big sale of cattle at its weekly sale of dry cows and calves, with almost 900 cattle moving through the ring on the day, broken down into 250 cows and about 630 calves.

This September 2016-born Limousin stock bull weighed 1,170kg and sold for €4,040.

Trade was described as solid, with factory agents still anxious for stock, despite the negative commentary from some of the processors over the last few days.

Heavy cull cows remain in demand, with the top cull cow price going to a February 2020-born Charolais cow weighed 880kg selling for €3,980 (€4.52/kg).

Good-quality suckler cows were generally selling for between €3.50/kg and €4/kg, with some exceptional cows crossing the €4/kg barrier.

Well-fleshed Friesian cull cows were selling for over €3/kg, while those in more store condition were selling from €2.70/kg to €3/kg. Those lacking in flesh and requiring a lot of feeding were back at €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg.

There was also a good entry of calves, with exporters very anxious for calves suitable for export. Top call went to a November 2024-born runner weighing 132kg and selling for €700.

Top-quality strong calves weighing 60kg to 80kg sold for between €400 and €500/head, with the majority of Aberdeen Angus calves selling for between €200 and €300/head, with power, age and weight the main drivers of prices.

Good-quality three-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for as high as €200/head, with the majority being sold from €120 to €160/head.

Top prices

This February 2020-born Charolais cow weighed 880kg and sold for €3,980 (€4.52/kg).

This February 2020-born Aberdeen Angus stock bull weighed 1,035kg and sold for €3,720 (€3.59/kg).

This April 2013-born Limousin cull cow weighed 790kg and sold for €3,340 (€4.23/kg).

This September 2018-born Friesian cow weighed 630kg and sold for €1,860 (€2.95/kg).

This March 2025-born Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 62kg and sold for €250.