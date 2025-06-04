This October 2024-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 310kg and sold for €1,730 (€5.58/kg).

This October 2024-born Belgian Blue weanling weighed 335kg and sold for €2,760 (€8.24/kg).

This November 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 360kg and sold for €2,640 (€7.33/kg).

Elphin Mart had a big entry of over 300 cattle at a special weanling sale of bulls and heifers which attractid a number of choice weanlings from the surrounding area.

It also attracted a few of Ireland’s leading exporters, with some healthy competition evident around the ring.

Top call of the night went to an October 2024-born Belgian Blue bull weighing 335kg and selling for €2,760 (€8.24/kg) purchased by a weanling exporter.

A number of weanlings crossed the €6/kg barrier, with the majority of weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket selling for over €5.50/kg.

Heavier bull weanlings were also in demand, with a number of heavy bull weanlings over 500kg also crossing the €5/kg barrier and selling for north of €2,500/head.

Sold earlier than usual

There was a number of autumn-born weanlings in the sale, which mart manager Ciaran Lynch said would normally have been brought out for sale for the special show and sale of weanlings on the August bank holiday Monday, so these weanlings are being sold two months earlier than usual.

Weanling exports are currently running 64% ahead or 8,270 weanlings ahead of the same period in 2024, with huge demand from continental markets such as Spain and Italy.

The north African trade is also starting to heat up again, with a number of exporters starting to prepare for buying as we head into the summer and autumn months.

Top-priced animals

This September 2024-born Belgian Blue bull weanling weighed 350kg and sold for €2,520 (€7.20/kg).

These three October 2024-born Charolais bull weanlings weighed 360kg and sold for €2,010 (€5.58/kg).

These pair of September 2024-born Charolais bull weanlings weighed 347kg and sold for €1,920 (€5.53/kg).

This November 2024-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 395kg and sold for €2,160 (€5.47/kg).

This May 2023-born Limousin bull weighed 515kg and sold for €2,770 (€5.38/kg).