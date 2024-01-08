Just over 450 cows went through the ring at Saturday's special cull cow sale in Roscrea Mart in Co Tipperary.

The trade was described as electric by Central Auctions general manager Michael Harty, with customers from both north and south vying it out for cows at the sale.

The most appetite was from factories for slaughter-fit cows, with wholesalers and factory agents battling to secure supplies.

Slaughter-fit cows were the best trade, with five well-fleshed Friesian cows weighing 611kg selling for €1,230 each.

The top money went to the continentals, with the top call of €4,180 going to a March 2018-born Belgian Blue cow weighing 980kg. She was bought for export to Holland.

Top prices

This March 2018-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 980kg and sold for €4,180 (€4.27/kg).

This October 2016-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 965kg and sold for €3,640 (€3.77/kg).

This September 2019-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 845kg and sold for €3,480 (€4.11/kg).

This February 2014-born Charolais cow weighed 1,050kg and sold for €3,280 (€3.12/kg).

This March 2018-born Limousin cow weighed 940kg and sold for €3,260 (€3.47/kg).

This January 2019-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 845kg and sold for €3,220 (€3.81/kg).

This September 2016-born Limousin cow weighed 975kg and sold for €3,180 (€3.26/kg).

This 2013-born Limousin cow weighed 935kg and sold for €2,940 (€3.14/kg).

This May 2016-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 805kg and sold for €2,880 (€3.58/kg).

This October 2016-born Limousin cow weighed 930kg and sold for €2,880 (€3.10/kg).