Auctioneer and mart manager Mark Donovan controlling the bidding at the calf sale at Tipperary Town mart last weekend. \ Odhran Ducie

The upward trajectory of calf prices is showing no signs of slowing as prices continue to climb even with supply significantly ahead of this time last year, according to the ICBF calf price database.

Demand driven by both the home and European markets has resulted in price increases of anywhere from €22/head to €94/head for beef-cross calves aged between three and six weeks of age.

Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves are the standouts. Their price increased by a staggering €94/head to €519/head in the space of a week.

The average price for Angus bulls improved by €32/head for an average of €434/head while Hereford bull calves traded for €444/head, up €21 compared to the previous week.

Concerns over a falling supply of Friesian heifers has seen their price go up in recent weeks.

They averaged €285/head, up €39/head on last week. Friesian bull price went up €14/head to €270/head.