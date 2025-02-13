There was steady demand for Friesian bull calves at this weeks calf sale in Bandon Mart.

Friesian bull calf prices have doubled compared to the same time last year, according to Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data.

The data shows that Friesian bull calves aged from 21 to 42 days sold for an average of €145/head, up from €72/head last year.

In early February 2024, 10 to 20 day old Friesian bull calves were making €51/head. Last week they sold in marts for an average of €127/head.

Demand for Angus-cross stores has seen calves of that breed shoot up too. Three- to six-week-old Angus-cross bull calves averaged €326/head and heifer €256/head this year, up from €246/head and €199/head, respectively, last year.

Hereford-cross bulls from three to six weeks of age are up €12/head to €336/head compared to the same week last year while heifer calves of that breed are €53/head more expensive selling for an average of €264/head this year.