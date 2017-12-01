Cattle breeds in Ireland – A History
By Shane Murphy on 01 December 2017
A book outlining an array of cattle breeds has been written and published by Greg Walsh.
This book, written by Greg Walsh, gives an in-depth knowledge on how cattle came to Ireland and how each breed was introduced and flourished.
Part of the information regarding the history of the Angus breed in this piece was obtained from the book Cattle Breeds in Ireland – A History.
From small breeds to the more popular ones, the knowledge in this book for each is highly commendable.
The way the 600-page book is put together tells a real story of why Ireland is one of the best cattle-breeding countries in the world.
Copies can be obtained from www.theboriepress.ie.
A half century of the Irish Angus
More in More
By Peter McCann on 01 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 30 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
By Shane Murphy on 28 November 2017
By Contributor on 23 November 2017
5 super fullblood registered easy calving bulls,bred for marbling....
4 & 5 star PBR incalf Limousin heifers calving in December to PBR limousin Bull...
17 months old, easy calving, excellent temperament, very easy fleshed, quality b...