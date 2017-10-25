Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Charolais earns top price in Carrick
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Charolais earns top price in Carrick

By on
Daniel McPartlin reports from Carrick-on-Shannon's autumn sale of pedigree-registered bulls and heifers, held on Saturday.
Daniel McPartlin reports from Carrick-on-Shannon's autumn sale of pedigree-registered bulls and heifers, held on Saturday.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
News
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Member
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
News
Proposal to ban live animal exports from the UK
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Member
Dairy industry wants early Brexit trade deals
News
Dairy industry wants early Brexit trade deals
By Peter McCann on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Carrick winter season starts
Pedigree
Carrick winter season starts
By Shane Murphy on 17 October 2017
Member
Watch: a look inside Ireland's top AI company
Breeding & health
Watch: a look inside Ireland's top AI company
By Ciarán Lenehan on 12 August 2016
Member
Over 60,000 expected to attend agricultural shows this Monday
Pedigree
Over 60,000 expected to attend agricultural shows this Monday
By Shane Murphy on 01 August 2017
VG Charolais Bull,
17 months old, easy calving, excellent temperament, very easy fleshed, quality b...
View ad
wagyu bullocks
Registered wagyu bull,receipients 3000,embryos 850.semen 20....
View ad
A wide range of top quality
Organic Angus livestock for sale.Competitively priced.Must be viewed....
View ad

Place ad