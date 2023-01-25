The beef trade continues to kick on this week, with most processors moving quotes up by 5c/kg to get supplies.

Bullocks are being quoted from €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg, while heifers are being bought at €5.30/kg to €5.35/kg.

Cows have also improved, with €5.10/kg on the table for U-grading cows. Flat priced deals are very common, with as high as €5.40/kg being paid for a load of O- and P-grading Friesian bullocks this week.

Last week’s kill came in at 33,750, similar to the previous week, but there is growing concern in factory circles for March to May supplies, with very little cattle in the pipeline for a late spring finish.