Contract-rearing dairy heifers in west Cork
By Contributor on 16 November 2017
Teagasc held a farm walk on Andrew Desmond's farm last week to discuss his contract-rearing arrangement with Michael Murphy. Tommy Moyles went along.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 November 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 15 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 15 November 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 07 November 2017
By Contributor on 26 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 06 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...