This March-2022 born pedigree Holstein Friesian cow with an EBI of 58 sold for €1,200.

A dispersal sale of 200 milking cows and 26 autumn calving heifers from the Tipperary-based Clonganhue dairy herd met a relatively positive demand in Thurles Mart on Tuesday.

The average price was recorded at just shy of €1,600/head, including autumn-calving heifers, with the sale recording a clearance rate of almost 90%.

The average price hides a contrasting picture of a sharper trade for larger-framed and pedigree cows, with 30 lots topping the €2,000 mark and averaging around the €2,200 mark.

The hammer fell at €3,000 for the top-priced offering, paid for a non-pedigree red and white cow.

More interest

Red and white cows generated more interest, provided such cows had quality on their side. Another 42 cows sold from €1,700 to €2,000.

The herd’s milk production figures include an average milk yield of 6,500kg at 4.33% butter fat and 3.53% protein, while the herd also boasts a low somatic cell count.

Spring-calving cows have been run with pedigree Holstein, Hereford and Angus bulls since 15 April.

Cows on offer included pedigree Holstein Friesian, Friesian-cross and Jersey-cross.

Higher prices

As mentioned already, the higher prices were paid for Friesian or Friesian-cross cows.

While there was a handful of Jersey-cross or crossbred cows in this price range, these tended to be in the lower price range, with fewer customers active for such lots.

A high percentage of such lots fell within a price range of €1,000 to €1,350.

Autumn-calving cows were also a more challenging trade, with prices falling within this price bracket, along with some lighter heifers showing the effects of testing weather.

There was about a dozen cows which sold from €800 to €950/head.

Buyer profile

Mart manager Martin Ryan reported that demand was pretty good on the day, particularly when you consider some of the negative commentary regarding dairying and the future of the nitrates derogation, the challenging year to date and fact that half the milking season has passed.

There was a strong presence of local dairy farmers active, while interest in pedigree animals was driven by pedigree breeders competing with buyers sourcing stock for live export.

In the region of 40 cows were purchased for the latter outlet.

In pictures

This 2020-born non-pedigree red and white Friesian with production figures of 6,488kg and 7,219kg sold for €1,750.

This Jersey-cross first calver born March 2022 and with an EBI of €121 sold for €1,550.

This pedigree first calver born February 2022 and possessing high milk yield potential sold for €2,150.

This February 2021 born non-pedigree red and white cow with milk production of almost 7,000kg sold for €1,600.

Clonganhue Cheddar 0087 with an EBI of €125, production of 8,000kg and born August 2020 sold for €2,100.

Clonganhue 2171 HO 1482, born Feb 2022 and with an EBI of €110 sold for €1,600.

This September 2022 born non-pedigree heifer served on 12 February 2024 and weighing 395kg sold for €1,000.

Clonganhue 2526 HO 1492, born Feb 2022 and with dam first lactation milk production of 7,000kg sold for €1,880.

The proceeds of Clonganhue 2957 S 3249, born Feb 2022 with an EBI of €127 and sold for €1,620 were donated to The Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Clonganhue 1337 HO 1482, born Feb 2022 with dam milk production of 9,000kg sold for €2,020.