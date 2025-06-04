Whole milk powder (WMP) prices took one of the biggest hits in price at this week’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, falling in price by 3.7%.

The overall GDT index fell in price by 1.6% this week, following a 0.9% decline at the previous auction.

This means that the GDT has fallen by 2.5% over the last month, which is just over half of the gain made at the second-last auction, where it increased by a big 4.6%.

The quantity traded was similar to the last auction at just over 16,000t, which is historically low.

Other price drops at the auction were recorded for skim milk powder (SMP), which fell by 1.1%, while cheddar and butter milk powder fell by 4.2% and 6.1% respectively.

It wasn’t all bad news though, as mozzarella increased by 2.2%, anhydrous milk fat by 1.4%, while butter remained unchanged.

In contrast, European butter prices increased by €165/t this week to reach €7,385/t in a further sign of the strengthening butter market for European product.

The gulf in the price of butter between Europe and the US is massive, with US butter going for €4,575/t, which is over €2,800/t of a difference.

Having said that, butter prices in the US are increasing, as they are for most dairy commodities.

Meanwhile, milk supply in the US is up 0.15% for the first four months of 2025 compared with 2024.

Despite supplies being back 2.5% for February, deliveries have rebounded in March and April, recording increases of 1% and 1.5% respectively.