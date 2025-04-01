On the other end of the scale, butter fell by 1.2% to €7,029/t.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index increased by 1.1% at the latest auction held on Tuesday (1 April).

The average price for dairy products was €3,930/t, which marks the first rise in the index since 4 February, four auctions ago.

Despite the positive overall numbers, five products decreased in value compared with only three rising.

In total, 17,643t of dairy products swapped hands among the 163 participating bidders at this auction.

Products

The products that saw the largest increases were skim milk powder and anhydrous milk fat. They were up 5.9% to €2,659/t and up 2.3% to €6,199/t respectively.

In addition, cheddar rose to €4,640/t, up by 1.7% since the last auction.

On the other end of the scale, butter fell by 1.2% to €7,029/t.

The biggest drop was felt by butter milk powder, which decreased by 5.5% to €2,595/t.

Elsewhere, mozzarella fell by 4% to €4,176/t, lactose dropped to €1,047/t, down 2.6%, and whole milk powder marginally decreased by 0.1% to €3,756/t.

