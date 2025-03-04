A big increase was seen in mozzarella, which went up by 7.9% to €4,278/t.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has fallen for the second time in a row at the auction held on Tuesday.

After 20,977Mt of dairy products swapped hands between 176 active bidders, the GDT index fell by 0.5% to €4,022/Mt.

Despite the overall decrease, the price of five dairy products rose in value while three dropped.

Products

The largest decrease was seen in whole milk powder, which dropped by 2.2% to €3,881/t.

This was followed by butter milk powder at €2,879/t, down 1.8%, and anhydrous milk fat, which was down marginally by 0.3% to €6,384/t.

On the other end of the scale, there was a large jump in price for lactose, which climbed 14% to €1,107/t.

Another big increase was in mozzarella, which went up by 7.9% to €4,278/t.

Butter and cheddar were also on the rise, up 2.7% to €7,241 and 1.1% to €4,697 respectively.

Lastly, skim milk powder rose by 0.6% to €2,622 in price.

