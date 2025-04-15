On the other side of the scale, skim milk powder fell by 2.3% to €2,457/t and cheddar dropped by 1.8% to €4,327/t.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has increased by 1.6% at the latest auction held on Tuesday, 15 April.

This puts the index at €3,854/t, increasing for the second time since 18 March by a combined 2.7%.

In total, five products increased in price while two fell at the auction where 16,718 swapped hands amongst 181 participating bidders.

There was no data available for butter milk powder at this auction.

Dairy products

The largest increase at the auction was by lactose which skyrocketed by 22% to a price of €1,210/t.

This was followed by mozzarella, now valued at €4,187/t, up 5.4% and whole milk powder, up 2.8% to €3,666/t.

The other increases in the market were seen in anhydrous milk fat and butter, up 2.1% to €6,011 and up 1.5% to €6,750/t respectively.

On the other side of the scale, skim milk powder fell by 2.3% to €2,457/t and cheddar dropped by 1.8% to €4,327/t.

