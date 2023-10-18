Processors have confirmed what they will pay farmers for their September milk.

The country’s major dairy processors have halted months of milk price cuts, moving to hold prices for September supplies.

First to lay down a marker was Lakeland Dairies, which maintained its milk price north and south of the border.

In the Republic of Ireland, farmers will receive 32.38c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland are to receive 27.25p/l. Both September milk prices match what Lakeland Dairies suppliers received in their August milk cheque.

Dairygold has also maintained its milk price for September supplies at 31.9c/l, excluding VAT, and at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

A spokesperson for the processor said that “global milk markets have started to stabilise in recent weeks, and there are indications that this trend will continue as we head towards the end of the year”.

Kerry Group

Elsewhere, Kerry Group maintained its milk price for September as well, paying farmers 33.18c/l, excluding VAT, on all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Carbery Group has confirmed its milk price for September supplies at 34.27c/l excluding VAT and at standard constituents. The Carbery price is the same as that paid for August supplies and again tops the prices paid by other processors.

Tirlán had not confirmed its milk price for September supplies at the time of writing.