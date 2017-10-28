Derrypartick Herd update: correcting cow condition and new arrivals
By Contributor on 28 October 2017
Herd manager John Heslin provides an update on Teagasc Grange’s Derrypatrick herd.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 28 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 27 October 2017
By Farmers Journal on 26 October 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 24 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 09 October 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 26 September 2017
Tuesday 17th October,18 of the finest Sucklers to be offered for sale this ...
Tuesday 24th October ,50 fabulous cows and heifers due December, January and ...
Limousin PBR heifers. 10 to 18 mths by Saturn, Eravelle ,Foreman. Quality animal...