Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits

By on
The continued strong performance of its Nomadic dairy brand, coupled with firm demand for seed potatoes saw profits rise at Donegal Investment Group
The continued strong performance of its Nomadic dairy brand, coupled with firm demand for seed potatoes saw profits rise at Donegal Investment Group

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Member
One51 shareholders vote to restructure and rename
Companies
One51 shareholders vote to restructure and rename
By Eoin Lowry on 06 December 2017
Member
Milk prices hold for October
Markets
Milk prices hold for October
By Jack Kennedy on 06 December 2017
Member
Global report: stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report: stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 06 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
Companies
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
By Lorcan Allen on 30 November 2017
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
News
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Member
Donegal Investment Group set for €45m windfall
Companies
Donegal Investment Group set for €45m windfall
By Lorcan Allen on 20 October 2017
BARGAM 28 METRE TRAILED SPRAYER
BARGAM 28 METRE TRAILED SPRAYERVERY CLEAN MACHINE28 METREYEAR 2007...
View ad
HARDI MOUNTED SPRAYER
HARDI MOUNTED SPRAYERELECTRIC CONTROLS15 METRE BOOMS€4500 + VAT...
View ad
YES CX6 MOUNTED SPRAYER
YES CX6 MOUNTED SPRAYERGOOD CLEAN SPRAYER40FT BOOM€1500 MARGIN...
View ad
MAJOR STONE BURIER
MAJOR STONE BURIERNEEDS PAINTINGVERY LITTLE WORK DONEGOOD CONDITION...
View ad
Abbey 1600 fully recond.
Abbey 1600 slurry tank Fully recondition Pump  Pipes on front of ...
View ad

Place ad