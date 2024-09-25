The Somers family from Arklow in Co. Wicklow are representing Tirlan in the competition

Danny Somers and his son Dan, based in Barnacleagh, Arklow, Co Wicklow, run one of the most distinctive dairy farms in this year’s NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The only herd among the finalists to feature the Montbéliarde breed, the Somers family farm stands out not just for its unique genetics but also for its exceptional milk quality and strong environmental stewardship.

The 218 Montbéliarde cows, a breed originally from France renowned for its fertility, longevity, ease of calving, and high-quality milk for cheese-making, are milked through a 22-unit parlour. This mix of 25% liquid milk and 75% manufacturing milk produces an average of 465 kg of milk solids delivered per cow annually. The farm covers 133 hectares, with a 78-hectare grazing platform and a stocking rate of 2.8 livestock units per hectare.

Dan, who graduated from UCD in 2009 with a degree in Agricultural Science, brought home a focus on grass management, conducting over 20 grass walks each year and feeding the data into PastureBase to optimise both the quantity and quality of grazed grass.

The farm’s proactive approach to mastitis management is reflected in their success. In 2023, there were only 12 cases of mastitis. They have yet to adopt a sealant-only dry cow therapy and every cow receives both a seal and a dry cow tube. Lame cows are treated with the same urgency as mastitis cases, with a dedicated lameness crate allowing for swift and efficient treatment.

Heat detection collars and an automatic drafting system ensuring tight calving intervals. Easing workloads and improving animal welfare, these technologies also assist with early detection of health issues, and all information is fed directly to a real-time app. The herd is entirely AI’d, with 20% bred to Montbéliarde using sexed semen for replacements, while the remaining 80% are bred to beef sires like Aubrac and Belgian Blue, with all AI conducted by Dan himself. Their dairy beef calves are highly sought after, regularly fetching prices between €300 and €350 and the Somers are proud of their calves which are some of the best in the country.

The Somers farm’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its environmental practices. The entire grazing platform is seeded with white clover, and 70 acres are dedicated to red clover silage. Protected urea is used for nitrogen fertiliser, and the farm’s carbon footprint stands at a low 0.72 kg. Water quality is also a major focus. All watercourses are fenced off with 1.5-metre buffer zones and reed beds and sediment ponds have been established to protect local ecosystems.

Uniquely, the Somers even conducted water testing with a home kit.

Rainwater is harvested, and farm roadways are cambered to prevent runoff into water courses.