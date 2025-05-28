At the time Paul felt that the Arion 460 was the best loader tractor on the market.

Based near the village of Summerhill in Co Meath, Paul Daly milks 120 cows alongside his son, Michael. Supplying a liquid milk contract, the Dalys opt to split calving between the autumn and spring months.

After a few years of costly repair bills to keep their previous New Holland TSA 100 in good mechanical order, Paul decided it was best from both a financial and reliability point of view that the New Holland was upgraded.

In 2017, a new Claas Arion 460 fitted with an FL100 front loader was purchased.

Why Claas?

“At that time, we needed a 130-140hp tractor but something compact and capable around the yard with a front loader,” Paul said.

“It had come down to New Holland T6.145 or Claas Arion 460, John Deere were too pricey. We had no ties to any particular brand, but I felt based on what I’d seen that the Claas Arion 400 series was the best loader tractor on the market.

“We were drawn to the Arion 400 series for numerous reasons.

“Firstly, visibility from the driver’s seat seemed ahead of the others,” he said.

“Secondly, I liked the factory-fitted loader joystick because it offered the ability to change gears which we felt was a benefit. I know most new loader tractors offer this today, but at the time it wasn’t as common.

“Thirdly, the Arion 400 seemed better spec’d as standard. For example, it was fitted on 480 and 600 Michelins, where this was all optional on the others,” Paul explained.

“Our local dealer, Alan Douglas Farm Machinery, had an Arion 450 and 460 in stock. Both were well spec’d tractors. At the time it wasn’t costing much extra to go for the larger 140hp 460 model, so we did.”

Until the arrival of a secondhand Claas Arion 640 two years ago, the farm had relied completely on the Arion 460 and Thomas skid steer to carry out all machine related tasks.

Now the Dalys have the luxury of leaving the Arion 640 to take care of the heavier tasks such as pulling the 2,500-gallon Abbey slurry tanker.

The Arion 460 clocks up in the region of 600 hours annually, looking after all loader work such as loading the diet feeder, spreading fertiliser and topping etc.

The cab in the Arion 400 series features a six-pillar cab available in four formats.

Engine and transmission

The Arion 400 series now comprises seven models from the 91hp Arion 410 up to the 155hp Arion 470, all of which are powered by the same 4.5l FPT four-cylinder engine. Up until the Stage V updates in 2021, the 460 had been the range-topping model, then churning out a maximum of 140hp with boost which is now marginally higher at 145hp (130hp rated) on the latest Stage V models. The current range-topping Arion 470 churns out a rated 140hp, boosting to 155hp.

After more than 4,000 hours, Paul describes the engine as having been very reliable with no issues to date aside from one slight AdBlue issue which was no fault of the engine.

“I was confident from the start knowing it was an FPT engine. To be fair it’s a great gutsy engine for its size,” Paul said.

The Arion 400 series can be equipped with either the Quadrishift (16/16) or the Hexashift (24/24) transmission. Paul’s tractor is equipped with the former. It has four power-shift speeds and four hydraulically shifted ranges, meaning it has a total of 16 forward and reverse gears, all which can be shifted without clutching.

Fully automatic shifting is also possible. When the auto-shift function is engaged, the transmission automatically selects the most appropriate gear depending on engine load, vehicle speed and the driver’s preference. These transmissions are built by GIMA in France, which also manufactures transmissions for Massey Ferguson models.

The armrest-mounted joystick controls all loader movements as well the transmission and rear linkage.

Cab

The Arion 400 series features a six-pillar cab available in four formats: panoramic, low-profile, high-profile or a five-pillar version. Being a loader model, Paul’s machine has the panoramic cab for maximum visibility. This features a continuous windscreen which goes right through to the glass roof.

The interior is offered in three spec options: standard, CIS or CIS+. Paul’s Arion 460 is equipped with the CIS interior which includes the multifunction control lever which was a major selling point for Paul at the time. The multifunction control lever looks after transmission speeds and ranges, front loader and rear linkage. In CIS and CIS+ models, the joystick can be used to control electric spools (where fitted) and more. Paul is fond of the cab from a control and comfort aspect, noting that it was the first tractor to arrive on to the farm with cab suspension. While not fitted, front-axle suspension is optionally available. “The controls are simple and straight forward, pretty much as you’d want in a loader tractor,” Paul noted.

The three manual spools and other controls are all easily reached.

Hydraulics

The Arion 400 series comes with the option of four different hydraulic circuits, depending on requirements. These include a 60l/min open centre, 100l/min open centre, 110l/min load sensing and a 150l/min load-sensing option. Paul’s tractor is fitted with the 110l/min pump which he says is sufficient, leaving all loader operations smooth and responsive at low engine revs.

At the rear, the tractor is equipped with three spool valves. The Arion 460 isn’t equipped with a telescopic push-out hitch, instead it has a swing-out Dromone hitch which Paul says is super strong but doesn’t quite offer the same visibility as the Dromone push-out hitch on his Arion 640.

The 400 series can accommodate tyres up to 38”, with a diameter of 1.85m. The Dalys’ 460 is shod on 600/65R38 rear tyres and 480/65R28 front tyres.

The FL100 loader offers a maximum lift capacity of 2,220kg and a maximum lift height of 4m. While a larger FL120 loader was available, Paul felt that the smaller model was a better match. All in all, the lads are more than happy with the loader but feel it’s lift capacity isn’t quite as much as listed on the spec sheet.

The Dalys’ tractor is fitted with the optional 110l/min load sensing hydraulic pump.

Verdict

With 4,400 hours clocked up, Paul and Michael are delighted with how the tractor has performed since new in 2017. “Aside from a small AdBlue issue, the tractor has been trouble free. Performance- and reliability-wise, it’s been faultless,” Paul said. “We’re in a good position now having the Arion 640 for the heavier, more hilly work which it naturally takes care of more comfortably. However, we’ll always hold onto a smaller loader tractor. I don’t ever see us going town the route of a telehandler given the versatility of the tractor and loader, plus we have the skid steer for the tighter work. In an ideal scenario, we’d like to consider trading it for a new model within the next two years if all goes to plan.”

Likes:

Good visibility.

Joystick and control layout.

Strong and well built.

Dislikes:

Would have liked a push-out hitch.

Spec

Model: Arion 460.

Engine: Four-cylinder 4.5l FPT.

Horsepower: 130hp rated (145hp max power).

Transmission: Quadrishift 16x16 (Hexashift 24x24 optional), power-shift, 40km/h.

Weight: 5,300kg.

Max gross weight: 9,000kg.

Rear lift capacity: 5,750kg.

Fuel tank: 190 litres.

AdBlue tank: 22 litres.

Hydraulics: 60, 100, 110 and 150l/min options.

List price: €119,000 plus VAT (mid spec).