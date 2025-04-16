Bauma took place in Munich, Germany from April 7-13. For those not familiar with the event, it is Europe’s – and arguably the world’s – largest machinery trade fair for construction and mining equipment that takes place once every three years.

In total, over 600,000 visitors from more than 200 countries amassed at Munich’s exhibition centre to see the latest and greatest construction machinery the sector has to offer. With over 600,000m2 of stand space, the event welcomed over 3,500 exhibitors from 57 nations.

Having attended Agritechnica Show now a number of occasions, one can’t but be amazed by the level of investment all the major players put into the event in terms of their stands. Bauma, on the other hand, really is next-level stuff. Take Liebherr for example, it showcased over 100 machines and claimed the largest stand space at over 14,000m2. For reference, the Claas stand which was one of the larger stands at Agritechnica last time around totalled 5,800m2.

Autonomy and alternative fuels were the two major themes. In terms of alternative fuels, electrification was the most common. However, some brands did show hydrogen-related innovations. By now, all major players in the sector have an entire range of electric and electric battery-powered machines commercially available across all size classes.

While the sector is much more advanced in comparison to the ag sector when it comes to alternative fuels, it’s fair to say that a major cohort of construction equipment and the environment in which it works is typically more suited to electrification than ag equipment.

With the unpredictable load cycles and work times of ag machinery, we remain at a point where it is only the smaller tractors and loaders that are offered in an electric battery-power format.

Komatsu 700t electric digger

Like the majority of large players, Komatsu put on a phenomenal show and claimed the title of the largest machine at the event. Going one step further, it showcased the largest digger ever to be exhibited at a trade show in backhoe configuration.

The mammoth PC7000E-11 weighs in at 700t and is offered in both electric and diesel formats. The electric version displayed features two 1,250kW electric motors, the equivalent of 2,360hp. The PC7000E-11 needs plugged directly into the grid via its 200m cable drum in order to power its six hydraulic pumps.

The tracks alone measure almost 3m tall while its bucket capacity is 44m3 and weighs 42.5t empty. Inside the cab, the operator is seated at a height equivalent to a three-storey building.

Other highlights on the Komatsu stand included a Dash-12 PC220LCI-12 digger. The new machine features a 173hp Komatsu engine paired up with a new electronically controlled hydraulic system which claims an 18% reduction in fuel consumption or 2.1l/h compared to the current Dash-11 model. It also features a new cab design with 30% more legroom and 50% more visibility to the lower right-hand side.

Hitachi Landcros One concept

As part of the many innovations on the 4,000m2 Hitachi stand and attracting much attention was its Landcros One concept machine. The concept is said to represent a fundamental shift in how machinery interacts with operators, sites and the broader construction ecosystem.

Designed in collaboration with an automotive mobility design studio, the artficial intelligence- (AI-)assisted machine offers three different power sources including diesel, hydrogen and electric.

With autonomous and remote operation capabilities, the unique design features a modular cab with intuitive ergonomics, engineered to appeal to the next-generation workforce through gamifying operations and AI-assisted interfaces.

Alternative energy dominated elsewhere on the stand. Other innovations included nine new electric tracked diggers, four from 1.7t to 14t while the remainder have been developed by KTEG, a joint venture with Kiesel.

The ZX17U-EB with a swappable battery and charger, developed in partnership with Dimaag AI also made its international debut alongside the ZE85 which now features a new battery pack with increased capacity.

The Landcros One is a Hitachi AI assisted concept machine that uses hydrogen, diesel and electric power sources.

Mecalac backhoe with rotating cab

The French manufacturer previewed its revolutionary backhoe loader equipped with a rotating cab.

Named the Revo 990, the new backhoe loader is designed to improve operator visibility and overall ease of use. Instead of just the possibility of rotating the cab to either forward or reverse facing directions, its position is infinitely adjustable to suit whatever the task may be in forward or reverse directions.

Rotating the cab is done at the press of a button from the operator’s joystick. Further technical specs remain limited for now.

Other innovations on the Mecalac stand included the Revotruck four-wheel steering dumper with a rotating cab, the new 12MRX wheeled digger, and the ES900tele telescopic wheel loader with 180° boom turret rotation.

The Mecalac Revo990 backhoe loader hugely improves operator comfort and visibility.

Bobcat introduces new R2-series mini diggers

At the smaller end of the scale, however equally as important, Bobcat launched its new 1-2t mini digger range. With over 34,000 models retailed of the previous generation, the new range offers a quieter cab and improved performance. The R2-series lineup comprises over 500 new components, and 20,000 hours of testing. Newcoming models include the E16 (1.6t), E17z (1.7t), E19 (1.9t), and E20z (2t).

Other updates on the Bobcat stand included an updated version of the E88 9t digger which now features improved cab visibility, reduced noise and vibrations, a 7in display and rear-view camera as standard.

The manufacturer also showcased a number of concept machines including the RogueX2, an autonomous compact loader, and the S7X, an all-electric skid steer loader.

Improved performance and a quieter cab are among the main updates with the new R2-series models.

Menzi Muck – a real life transformer

As the saying goes, what’s rare is wonderful. This was certainly the case on the Menzi Muck stand. Like the majority of other stands, the Swiss manufacturer demonstrated the capabilities of its specialist walking diggers, with their high-tech variable geometry chassis equipped with wheels and feet for working on the toughest of terrain. The range also boasts a unique boom and extendable dipper arm.

The M545x model, demonstrating centre stage, was powered by a Deutz four-cylinder engine churning out 156hp. According to Menzi Muck, at 9.5t the M545x offers the same performance of a conventional 20t tracked machine.

The Swiss built Menzi Muck is unique in that its variable geometry chassis gives it the ability to work on the toughest of terrain.

Kubota’s bigger digger

Kubota unveiled its long awaited 14t digger, the largest machine launched by the manufacturer to date. The new U145 zero-swing machine is built under licence by Sumitomo in which Kubota has partnered with to supply a range of larger track machines to better complement its own in-house built 1-8t portfolio.

The Japanese manufacturer also showcased its new 9-1t wheeled digger models, namely the KW095 and KW115 built under agreement by Liebherr.

Elsewhere on the stand, Kubota showcased a number of new mini diggers including the electric U27-4e, KX019-4e as well as a new U17-5 and U18-5 mini digger alongside the SVL 75-3 tracked skid steer loader which is new to the European market. The brand’s one millionth digger built was on display, a U18-5 which sporting a darker orange paint colour.

Kubota unveiled its new U145 zero swing 14t digger.

Volvo debut electric artic dumper

As part of the impressive Volvo stand, the brand had an area dedicated to electric products and innovations. One of which made its debut was the A30 electric articulated dumper.

Claiming to be the world’s first battery-powered artic dumper in its class, the machine offers a carrying capacity of 39t, a maximum power output of 265kW and a battery capacity of 245kWh which equates to a run time in the region of 4-4.5 hours. According to Volvo, charging from 20% to 80% takes only one hour.

The Volvo A30 is the worlds first electric articulated dumper in its class.

Caterpillar celebrates 100 years

At this year’s event, Caterpillar celebrated its centennial year. As part of the celebration, it showcased its new 251hp D6XE hybrid-electric drive dozer alongside the 35hp Caterpillar Sixty, first built in 1925. The new D6XE sported a new centenary grey colour scheme to match its 100-year-old Caterpillar Sixty.

In total, the Caterpillar stand encompassed 9,000m2 and 48 machines of which there were 17 new introductions and updates across its demolition, waste and recycling portfolios. Electrification once again was a major theme throughout the stand.

To celebrate its 100 years, Caterpillar showcased a D6XE hybrid dozer in a centennial grey paint colour.

World’s first fully electric digger

Demonstrating on the Nabtesco stand was the world’s first fully electric remote-control digger. The machine ditches hydraulics for a fully electric power train, meaning the traditional hydraulic rams have been swapped out for a 100% electric powertrain. A combination of reduction gears, electric motors and control systems claim improved efficiency as well as power and speed.