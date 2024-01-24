The new MK range of rear-discharge spreaders use a hydraulic chain-tensioning system that automatically adjusts once the slurry door has been opened.

SpreadPoint took the wraps off its first rear-discharge dung spreader at Lamma last week.

Previously building a smaller range of side discharge spreaders, it’s now offering five models of rear discharge.

Two years in development, the range is split in two, with the smaller 6t and 8t models coming in a basic spec, while the larger 9t, 12t and 15t models come with a Hardox body and higher spec.

Keen to bring something different to the market, features include an automatic chain tensioning system to keep the chains at the correct tension all the time, and twin-rear beaters with flights that are designed to make use of the whole spreading area.

SpreadPoint uses a unique rotor design, with lower swinging flails for protection in the event a foreign object is encountered.

The top two-thirds of the flights on the rotors elevate the material, while the bottom flights push it downwards.

The manufacturer says this helps to give an even distribution over the full spreading width. The machines feature a tapered body, which is 50mm wider at the rear for material flow.

The tapered body on the three larger models come as standard, with a higher level of spec, including Hardox sides.

The spreaders come WeighPoint ready, meaning a weighing system can be added at any time. It’s also Senspoint ready, which means an IsoBus rate control can be added at any time.

The single-axle machines come on 650/65R42 VF tyres, with 710s available.

Some specification includes a sprung drawbar, galvanised features such as the flight deck and slurry door, door guage, Hardox rotors, plastic mudguards, auto-led covers and marker lights.

Pricing from €28,000 plus VAT.