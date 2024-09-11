The new F5 range now benefits from the Profi-Flo, which comes down from the recently introduced Fusion 4.

Since its introduction in the mid noughties, the McHale F550 and the later F5000 fixed chamber baler ranges have enjoyed a lot of success around the world. At this year’s National Ploughing Championships, McHale will be presenting its new F5 range of fixed chamber balers which will comprise of four models. These are the F5-540 non-chopper baler, the F5-550 15 knife chopper, semi-automatic baler, the F5-560 25 knife chopper, fully automatic baler and the F5-560 Plus 25 knife chopper, fully automatic film binding baler.

The new F5 range features the newly designed Profi-Flo pickup with enhanced throughput. Bale density and bale binding performance have also been increased to produce higher density bales. The Mayo manufacturer believe the F5-550 will be the most popular machine in the Irish market.

The new F5 range of fixed-chamber balers will comprise four models.

Profi-Flo pickup

The new Profi-Flo pickup has been passed down from the recently introduced Fusion 4, which McHale claims is its highest output pickup to date. Buyers can choose between a five-tine bar cam track pick-up or, the optional, six-tine bar camless pick-up which has also increased in width. The Mayo manufacturer designed the Profi-Flo pick-up to increase crop intake through more efficient crop flow. A new tapered feed channel encourages the crop to flow from the pick-up, towards the rotor and into the bale chamber.

With the new range, McHale fitted the pick-up with a heavier driveline to reduce chain loading. It also introduced the Adaptive Intake feature. This was designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust up and down to changes in material flow. It automatically adjusts the intake area to better handle uneven and lumpy rows, while reducing the chances of a blockage occurring.

The standard control terminal.

1,000rpm gearbox

All machines in the F5 range are equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard. To maximise performance, a 1,000rpm gearbox is now available as an optional extra. McHale says the 1,000rpm gearbox results in an increase in PTO speed with reduced torque. This reduces the sharp loads on the drive line, providing the clutch setting with 10% more capacity which reduces the risk of blockages and provides more throughput. The manufacturer says that the option to select 540rpm (if available) on the tractor results in easier restarts, if it becomes blocked. McHale also says that better fuel economy is achieved due to lower tractor engine revs by running the machine at the recommended PTO speed of 890rpm when using the 1,000rpm gearbox.

McHale will be taking the wraps off its new flagship model, the ProPel T10-1260.

Other new features

McHale said that bale binding has an improved performance on both net or NRF (film on film) binding mechanisms when operating at high densities. A dual feed netting system is now available which the firm says ensures increased net tension on all F5-550 machines, as the net is applied to the bale using a rubber feed roller whilst a steel roller clamps the net to the chosen tension. All IsoBus machines can adjust net from the tractor cab.

In-cab bale density adjustment is now available on all F5-550 machines through the i-Control 5 console which allows the operator to choose from settings one to 10 for improved bale density and shape depending on their working conditions. All F5-550 machines also have a bale size adjustment capability to enable the operator to alter the bale size for different crops. Bale size can range from 1.25m to 1.30m.

Depending on machine specification, there are a number of additional features available for IsoBus machines including; auto unblock when connected to an IsoBus tractor, automatic drop floor reset, auto knife drop and knife cleaning cycle along with internal panel lighting which is available as an optional extra.

The new 10-rotor trailed unit has a working width of 12.6m (41’ 3”).

Keeping things simple

McHale said that ease of operation has been forefront to the design of the new F5 range with the introduction of features such as quick attach wheels, simple chain adjustment and easy machine attachment.

Quick attach wheels are fitted on all machines in the range. By simply pulling the lever, wheels can be quickly fitted and removed to the pick-up without the need for any pins. Access to the wheels has also improved when in storage. Simple chain adjustment is carried out using spring tension adjustment which allows for quick self-adjustment to ensure tight chains. A new larger oil tank with an eight-litre capacity allows for increased maintenance intervals. All machines in the range feature hydraulic hose grips for easy attaching.

In-cab bale density adjustment is now available on all F5-550 machines through the i-Control 5 console.

IsoBus compatibility

The F5-550 can be specified with IsoBus as an optional extra. All F5-560 and F5-560 Plus machines are IsoBus compatible as standard. As expected, McHale says its IsoBus machines can be plugged into any IsoBus tractor connection and operated via the tractor’s own terminal in the cab. If the customer wishes to operate an IsoBus controlled machine with a tractor that is not IsoBus compatible, they can do so through the McHale Iso-Play 7 or Iso-Play 12 console which are available as an optional extra. An additional tractor wiring loom is required to do this.

McHale adds new flagship 10-rotor model to tedder range

Last year’s National Ploughing Championships played host to the launch of McHale’s ProPel tedder range, with two models initially brought to market. This included the ProPel M6-770, which is a six-rotor mounted machine with a working width of 7.7m (25’3”) and the ProPel T8-1020, which is an eight-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 10.2m (33’ 6”). At this year’s event, McHale will be taking the wraps off its new flagship model, the ProPel T10-1260 which is a 10-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 12.6m (41’ 3”).

All new F5 models are equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, but a 1,000rpm gearbox is available as an optional extra.

Chassis and driveline

The ProPel T8 and T10 trailed machines are equipped with a trailed chassis which acts as a carrier frame when in transport. Power is transferred to the rotors using a heavy-duty driveline with greaseable universal joints which McHale says ensure direct and even power transfer in all operating conditions. An overload clutch protects the driveline while all pivoting points are incorporated in the cast housing for long-lasting operation. The driveline is equipped with flexible joints which can be easily accessed for greasing and maintenance.

Rotors

All McHale tedders are fitted with 1.54m (61”) diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms that all support a double hooked tine. The company says these large circumference rotors operate at relatively low revolutions which offers more time for the crop to be lifted and released by the hook tines. McHale says that it opted for the heavy-duty hook tine which it claims the crop distributes high, evenly and far behind the machine to leave the ground clean and provide a consistent spread of crop.

Operators have the ability to adjust the angle and height of the rotors if required. Rotor angle adjustment is made by altering the position of the rotor ground wheels into one of five positions to set the angle from 10° to 17°. The height at which the rotors operate can be adjusted on the M6-770 by reducing or extending the top link. Meanwhile, on trailed tedders, the rotor height is adjusted by turning the simple wind handle. To stop any of the crop from becoming entangled in the rotor wheels, crop deflection plates divert the crop to the rear of the machine.

Headland management system

When tedding the headlands or around obstacles, the optional headland management system can be hydraulically folded into position by the operator in the cab. This allows the tedder to operate at full working width at all times as the crop is deflected from the edge of the field to allow for easy raking. When operating in hay, it can also indicate which areas have already been tedded.

Transport and steering

The ProPel T8-1020 and T10-1260 can be folded onto the chassis at a transport width of 2.9m. The low centre of gravity and six stud axles, offer a transportation speed of up to 40km/h.

McHale says its tedder range is designed to provide exceptional trailing, avoid overrun on slopes and give an even, consistent tedding pattern. To achieve this, the mounted M6-770 is fitted with oscillating dampers and a robust steering system to follow the tractor around curves and ensure stable and reliable operation.

On trailed machines, the two point lower linkage headstock performs a similar function during road transport and field operation with the tedder behind following smoothly around tight turns.