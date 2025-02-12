Upgrades to the new Arion 570 CMatic include an upgraded fuel and cooling system along with a heavier duty front axle and larger rear tyres.

At the event, Claas also announced the addition of a new range-topping Arion 500 tractor.

Dubbed the ‘baby brother’ to the flagship Arion 660, the new 180hp Arion 570 has been introduced to fill a fast-growing market and rival the high horsepower, four-cylinder CVT models of competitor brands, namely the Fendt 516 and 6R150.

Positioned above the current 165hp Arion 550, the Arion 570 boasts a respectful power-to-weight ratio of 40kg/hp and a high level of specification as standard to encompass a broad sweep of applications ranging from tillage, grassland, or municipal and loader work. Specification includes the 12in Cebis terminal and control armrest.

Claas is keen to point out that the newcomer is not a tuned Arion 550.

Instead, it has been fitted with an updated fuel system, cooling system and engine map. Other major updates include a heavier duty front axle passed down from the Arion 650 and 660 models.

Larger diameter 1.95m rear tyres can now be fitted, up from 1.85m and a rear bar axle can now be optioned for the first time on an Arion 500 tractor. Even with the updates, the Arion 570 CMatic benefits from a 50:50 weight distribution.

Engine and transmission

The Arion 570 CMatic is equipped with a 4.5l four-cylinder Deere Power Systems (DPS) engine. This twin turbo setup features a no boost strategy, so therefore produces a constant 180hp (730Nm).

Claas believes constant max power is important for a tractor in this class, given the nature of work typically being carried out, ie loader work, yard work, etc. These are applications that typically do not require enough forward speed or hydraulic demand to trigger power boost.

Coupled with the engine is the tried-and-tested, in-house built CMatic, two-range CVT. Rear lift capacity is 8,000kg, while hydraulic capacity is 110l/min as standard, or 150l/min if chosen as an option.

Arion 570 CMatic customers can avail of the new Night Edition package, which includes custom grey wheel rims, roof and engine side panels, along with an Apple CarPlay radio and other subtleties inside the cab.