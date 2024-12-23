New Holland has further expanded its TH range of telehandlers. This brings the portfolio to 11 models, with lift heightsfrom 6m to 9m and lift capacities from 2,600kg to 4,200kg.

The new TH 6.26 replaces the TH5.26, and offers an identical 2,600kg lift capacity, but with a marginal 7cm increase in maximum reach height to 5.8m.

Stability has been increased thanks to a longer wheelbase, which is now just over 2.5m. Meanwhile, the turning circle is 17% smaller at 3.25m and the overall weight has been reduced by 6% to 4,700kg.

The TH6.26 offers smaller dimensions to the TH5.26 but a more capacity and a more roomy cab.

The biggest revision is its reduced dimensions, offering a footprint that is under 2m wide and 2m high, for confined environments such as in the poultry sector.

The operator will feel more comfortable in the 960mm-wide cab, which is 11% wider than its predecessor. Inside the cab, all machine vitals and features such as heating and radio controls are via a touchscreen display.

The TH6.26 features an automatic 45% limited slip differential lock, with the option of a 100% hydraulic lock for maximum traction.

A 73hp four-cylinder engine powers a single-range 30km/hr hydrostatic transmission and a gear pump that provides 80l/min of oil flow at 210 bar pressure, serving a mechanical electro-proportional hydraulic system.