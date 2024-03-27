This 2004 John Deere 6820 AutoPowr model with 8,952 hours, sold for €22,000.

A 2004 John Deere 6820 topped Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly online machinery auction last Saturday, 23 March, having sold for €22,000.

Following the normal running procedure, the collective machinery sale comprised 990 lots.

Although the trade was more sluggish compared to previous months, an 85% clearance rate was still obtained.

This 2007 John Deere 6620 SE with 11,000 hours, sold for €19,750.

This 2013 Abbey 3,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tanker and 9m dribbler bar, sold for €16,500 plus VAT.

This 1997 Massey Ferguson 390 with 5077 hours, sold for €15,570.

This 1992 Ford 8630 sold for €15,000.

This 1992 Case International 895XL and Tanco front-loader sold for €14,400.

This Eamon Power 26ft tandem-axle livestock trailer sold for €13,350.

A total of 365 bidders out of the 1,250 registered were successful in making purchases on the day.

Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessy Auctioneers said: “Although interest was still strong, the trade was noticeably flatter than that witnessed in previous months. The current poor weather conditions and delayed spring, without doubt has impacted farmers’ buying decision.”

Similar to last month, the auction contained a number of small executor and retirement sales. Trailing the top sale price of €22,000, paid for a 2004 John Deere 6820 with 8,952 hours was €19,750, which was paid for a 2007 John Deere 6620 SE model with 11,000 hours. Other highlight prices included: €16,500 plus VAT for a 2013 Abbey 3,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tanker and 9m dribbler bar and €15,750 for a 1997 Massey Ferguson 390 2wd model with 5,077 hours. A 1992 Ford 8630 sold for €15,000, a 1992 Case International 895XL and Tanco front-loader sold for €14,400, an Eamon Power 26ft tandem axle livestock trailer sold for €13,350, and a 2007 Smyth 20ft grain trailer sold for €12,700 plus VAT. A 2003 JCB Robot 160 skid-steer sold for €11,000 plus VAT, a 3m Kverneland power harrow and Lemken Solitair 8 one-pass drill combination sold for €10,250 plus VAT. Other sample results include, €7,400 for a Tanco 1400EH Autowrap bale wrapper, €7,000 for a McConnel PA60 hedgecutter, €6,250 for a HiSpec 2,500 gallon slurry tanker and €5,600 for a 1988 JCB 3CX backhoe loader. All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’.

All prices are plus commission, which was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item. Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on 20 April.

This 2007 Smyth 20ft grain trailer sold for €12,700 plus VAT.

This 2003 JCB Robot 160 skid-steer sold for €11,000 plus VAT.

This 3m Kverneland power-harrow and Lemken Solitair 8 one-pass drill combination sold for €10,250 plus VAT.

This Tanco 1400EH Autowrap bale wrapper sold for €7,400.

This 1988 JCB 3CX sold for €5,600.