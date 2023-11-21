Claas believes battery-electric offers significant potential for applications, such as materials handling and municipal use.

Among a selection of prototypes and new machines on its stand at Agritechnica, Claas showcased a battery-powered electric telehandler.

Diesel alternatives

Claas said they are taking an open-minded approach to developing alternatives to diesel-powered combustion engines.

The German manufacturer sees battery-electric as offering significant potential in the lower performance range and for applications, such as for materials handling and municipal use.

The Scorpion 732e is, of course, a joint development with Liebherr. This machine is equipped with two independent 90kW electric motors, which roughly equate to 121hp.

The Scorpion 732e is, of course, a joint development with Liebherr.

It’s equipped with a 64-kWh modular battery, which the manufacturer says offers up to four hours of use. It also comes with a 22-kW on-board battery charger.

With a maximum tractive power of 53 kN, it features a top speed of 30 km/h.