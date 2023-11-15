The new Loadall 542-100 offers a 9.8m lift height and 4,200kg lift capacity, while maintaining the same footprint as the Loadall 536-95.

One of the more notable launches from JCB was its new 542-100 Loadall.

The new high-lift model offers a maximum lift height of 9.8m and a 4,200kg lift capacity, 16% more than the current high-lift 536-95 Loadall.

The 542-100 features a new chassis and boom design, which has enabled the addition of a number of performance and productivity features.

Three engine options are available in accordance to the three specification levels: 130hp (Super), 150hp (Xtra) and 173hp (Pro).

The Pro model is also supplied with the 50km/h Dualtech-VT transmission, while the Xtra and Pro versions are equipped with a 40km/h variant.

All these benefits of the 542-100 do not negatively impact its footprint. Instead, its footprint has stayed the same as the current high-lift model.

Staying common to the other Agri Pro versions of JCB’s Loadalls, the new high-lift model will also benefit from the durability of an upgraded drivetrain and 160-litre/min hydraulics package.