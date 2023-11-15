The 1.6m unit is priced at €10,170 plus VAT.

German machinery manufacturer Müthing launched its CombiMulcher at the show.

The CombiMulcher consists of a front-mounted spray bar, a tank with a pump, the mulching rotor, which comes with a variably adjustable cutting bar, a support roller and a rear-mounted spray bar.

The unit features a working width of 1.6m and a tank capacity of 220 litres, while the 2.2m and the 2.8m come with a tank-capacity of 440 litres.

The application rate can be regulated by manually adjusting the operating pressure and the driving speed.

The manufacturer added the spray tank for bio-stimulant application, but the tank can apply any form of chemical also.

In this case, Müthing say the application of bio-stimulants is to primarily support the processes of decomposition and conversion of organic material.

The workings of the machine.

The firm also see potential for the unit to apply a wide variety of plant aids and soil additives to grassland. Pricing starts at €10,170 plus VAT.