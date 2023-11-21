The New Holland T4 is equipped with a 55kW (74hp) motor and 110kWh battery.

New Holland showed a battery electric utility model, the T4 Electric Power, at Agritechnica, which was jointly developed by CNH in Italy and the USA.

It has a 55kW (74hp) rated motor, but with peak output up to 120hp possible.

t uses a 110kWh battery and works through a 12x12 gearbox, has standard PTO and hydraulic functions, and can be fitted with a robust loader.

Battery capacity

The battery capacity makes it most suited to intermittent-type work, such as yardwork and light field duties, and in this situation, should allow four to eight hours work from a charge.

While initially it’s likely that perhaps urban/municipal use would benefit from zero exhaust emissions, there is no reason why a battery electric tractor could not take on a range of yard duties and light, intermittent fieldwork, except, of course, the purchase price.