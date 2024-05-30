Yokohama claim that the Alliance Agriflex+ 372 VF is the only steel-belted VF tyre on the market.

Yokohama - the parent company of the Alliance, Galaxy and Primex tyre brands - has added 15 new sizes to the Alliance Agriflex+ 372 range of steel-belted very high flexion (VF tyres).

With over 50 sizes now available, the range is said to be ideal for tractors and harvesters.

The Agriflex+ 372 range claims to be the market's only steel-belted VF, offering all the associated benefits of VF tyres, which include increased loads (up to 40% more) at the same inflation pressure or the same load at 40% less pressure.

The Agriflex+ 372 offers a D-speed rating and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The new sizes available include: VF900/65R46, VF900/60R42, VF900/50R42, VF800/70R42, VF710/70R42CFO, VF650/60R42, VF710/55R38, VF680/80R38CFO, VF680/75R38CFO, VF500/85R34CFO, VF580/80R34CFO, VF680/85R32CFO, VF710/65R30CFO, VF620/70R30CFO and VF520/85R30CFO.