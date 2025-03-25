Well-known German machinery manufacturer Amazone recorded a turnover of €763m in 2024, which represents a drop of 10.4% on the €852m in 2023, which was a company record.

The company said that despite the drop, the group’s performance in the market was above industry average. It added that, despite the decline in sales and in the face of geopolitical uncertainties and climatic upheavals, the company was able to maintain its financial strength and continues to pursue a course of sustainable growth.

With 2,500 current staff, Amazone noted that exports remain stable and make up 80% of total sales.

In the current first quarter, the order intake levels within the Amazone Group are encouraging

“Although the global economic environment remains challenging at present, Amazone believes it is still well positioned,” the company said.

“In the current first quarter, the order intake levels within the Amazone Group are encouraging.

“Due to the ongoing technological change, the increasing importance of resource-conserving production methods and the growing global population, the agricultural machinery sector remains a system-relevant component of the food supply chain”.

Looking forward to Agritechnica in November, Amazone says it will be presenting more new products for sustainable agriculture.