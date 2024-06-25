Amazone has remained on its projected growth curve, having increased its turnover for 2023 by 6% despite “challenging market conditions”.

For the 2023 financial year, Amazone turned over €852m across both its agricultural and groundscare divisions compared to €804m in 2022, which at the time was a 22% increase on the previous year.

The manufacturer also outlined that 80% of its production is for export markets. New markets such as North and South America are becoming increasingly important for the company.