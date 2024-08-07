Argo Tractors has opened a new transmission manufacturing hub, situated in the Italian province of Reggio Emilia.

The 30,000 square metre site at Campagnola Emilia, which became operational this year, employs over 150 staff.

The plant’s opening coincided with the 140th anniversary of Landini, one of the tractor brands produced by Argo Tractors.

The new hub features four assembly lines, each of which is supported by pre-assembly areas.

The hub also houses the testing area for transmissions - both mechanical and hydraulic - which, once assembled, are subjected to thorough inspections and functionality tests.

Parent company

Argo Tractors is the parent company behind Landini, McCormick and Valpadana.

The firm has a production capacity to build over 22,000 tractors annually, making it one of the biggest players in the western world.

With 130 importers, Argo distributes its tractors through a massive 2,500 dealers all over the world.

With 1,800 employees, Argo builds tractors from 35hp to over 300hp, with 75% of the tractor value components internally manufactured.