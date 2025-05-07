The Blaney Group is the force behind the Blaney Agri and Quad-X brands.

The Blaney Group is set to return to Balmoral Show this month with a new initiative to support farmers and contractors in bringing a new machine, tool or attachment idea to life.

The Blaney Group, which is responsible for Blaney Agri and Quad-A ATV attachments, will invest up to £50,000 in the winning idea to help its design, development and prototyping, along with support from its engineers.

“Many of our best machines started with a conversation,” says Sean Blaney, founder and chief engineer.

“This programme officially opens the door to our loyal community, providing structure and real support to turn smart ideas into working innovations.

"We are excited to help others achieve what they cannot do alone and hopefully create something truly special together.”

Those interested can visit the Blaney stand at Balmoral (stand A3) to register their interest or submit an expression of interest online at www.blaneyagri.com/innovator.