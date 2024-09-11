The new Claas Connect platform will launch this October.

Claas is set to launch its latest Claas 'Connect' cloud-based platform later this October.

This new platform brings together all of the brand's digital solutions, including its existing telematics system, to now be under the one umbrella, from machine configuration and product information to operating instructions, service advice, licence management and precision farming solutions.

To help support the platform at both customer and dealer level, Claas has expanded its team ahead of the launch.

Led by head of digital business Rob Fillingham, the team at Claas UK at Saxham has been organised to reflect and differentiate between machine-mounted and office based digital solutions.

Joining Claas as the digital product manager for onboard digital solutions is Andy Bell.

Experience

Andy has considerable experience in this field, having previously worked with a Trimble after-market dealer, where he was a sales and service specialist.

Within this new role, he will be responsible for all the digital product offering incorporated into Claas products, including CEMIS 1200, correction signals and machine connectivity for the transfer of data from the machine to the cloud.

Responsible for all offboard digital solutions is James Walsh. As product manager, he will oversee the new Claas Connect platform, which will incorporate the existing Claas Telematics system and all other new office-based digital solutions.

Prior to his new role, James was technical specialist for digital solutions at Claas UK.

Providing sales support for dealers and customers in the field are digital solutions consultants David Thornton and Simon Brownless.

David will support dealers in Ireland and Scotland, while Simon will be responsible for England and Wales.

David has a passion for technology and again brings a wealth of experience to this role from his previous position within the Claas tractor sales and support team.