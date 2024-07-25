This month, machinery manufacturer CNH opened a new production line at its factory in Lecce, Italy to manufacture the Case 12 EV and New Holland W40X electric loaders.

The manufacturer says the new production line has been introduced to meet the growing demand for electric loaders.

The Lecce factory has been operational for 50 years and produces machines for CNH’s Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands with more than 200 models rolling off seven production lines, including the new one for the electric compact wheel loaders.

The factory is home to CNH’s largest photovoltaic power installation to date. This comprises of 7,300 solar panels, with a peak power of 3.3 Megawatts (MW) at any one time.

They say this reducing CO2 emissions by more than 1,200 tons per year, which is the equivalent of a petrol-powered car circling the world 125 times.