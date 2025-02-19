Deutz-Fahr parent company, Same Deutz-Fahr, will cease combine harvester production at its Županja plant in Croatia. Forbes Croatia reports that the Italian-owned SDF Group has decided to liquidate the Deutz-Fahr combine harvester division.

Under ownership since 2005, the former Duro Dakovic plant will cease operations on 28 February 2025, to allow the brand to focus on its core business of tractors and special machines for viticulture. Most recently, it is understood that the facility employed some 190 staff.

The decision to liquidate the company follows total sales for the group of €44.2m in 2023. Sales for the wider SDF Group amounted to over €2bn in 2023, of which €322m was profit.

It is believed that there were previous failed attempts to sell the company, one of which was to a Chinese manufacturer.

Peak production saw the brand build over 400 machines annually, back to half in recent years. The majority of these were retailed within eastern European markets.

Further strengthening the decision to end production has been blamed on a reduction of orders from the Ukrainian market as result of the war. Once a leader in combine technology, the brand has failed to further developments in recent years.