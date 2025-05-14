Tullamore Show will take place on Sunday 10 August 2025. \ Philip Doyle

Entries are now open for this year’s National Invention and Innovation awards 2025, set to be judged at Tullamore Show on Sunday 10 August. For 2025, the competition has been broken down into seven award categories:

Inventions in renewable energy.

Inventions in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

Inventions in home, leisure and building.

Labour-saving devices.

Student class – an invention or innovation.

Inventions in agtech; robotics, electronics, automation and biotechnology, etc.

Inventions that are ‘too big to travel’. These include farm machinery modifications, stationary creations, etc.

Prize money across all categories is €300 for first place, €200 for second place and €100 for third place.

For more information on how to enter and individual category details, check out www.tullamoreshow.com.

Hardcopy entries close on Monday 1 July and online entries close on Friday 5 July.