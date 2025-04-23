Agricultural tractor registrations in 2024 across Europe were 8.1% lower than in 2023 and were at their lowest level since 2014.

A total of 204,500 tractors were registered across Europe in 2024, according to numbers sourced from national authorities.

Agricultural tractor registrations were 8.1% lower than in 2023 and were at their lowest level since 2014. Registrations reached a recent peak during 2021 and have since declined for three years in a row, dropping by 20% in that time.

CEMA considers that 144,400 of these vehicles were agricultural tractors, of which 26,500 (18%) were 50hp and under and 117,900 (82%) were 51hp and above. The rest are made up of a mix of vehicles which are sometimes classified as tractors, including ATVs, telehandlers and other equipment.

CEMA says the reduced level of registrations in 2024 reflects a lower level of demand for tractors from Europe’s farmers. It noted there are a range of factors that combined to drive this trend, including reduced profitability for farmers in some key sectors, lower availability of government support for investment and adverse weather conditions in many parts of Europe.

CEMA recognises that the demand for tractors and machinery is closely linked to farm incomes.

It said that prices for most agricultural commodities have come down a long way since they spiked in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although global markets have stabilised since mid-2023, it notes that when inflation is taken into account, prices for many agricultural products such as crops, are now lower than they were four years ago.