Goodyear Farm Tyres has opened a new Low Sidewall Technology development centre in France and will began the manufacturing and customisation of wheel and tyre assemblies at the start of April.

Previously, Titan International has been manufacturing Goodyear Farm Tyres in America for more than a decade.

The manufacturer says its aim is to provide its European distributors and customers with improved access to its lower inflation pressure tyres. Previously, all production and assembly of LSW products took place in the USA but the move to a French base means they will now be delivered to European countries at a faster pace and with greater flexibility, said Goodyear.

The firm says the LSW assemblies have been a huge success across the world. The tyres operate at up to 40% lower inflation pressures than standard tyres, to reduce soil compaction.

Larger rim diameter

Featuring a larger rim diameter and smaller sidewall than a conventional tyre, the LSW has better flotation properties for easier travel on heavier soils.

Lindsay Hart, European Sales Director for Goodyear Farm Tyres, said: “This is a real game-changer for our LSW offering across Europe and it will bring huge benefits to distributors and farmers alike. We will now be in a position to supply the LSW products more quickly and efficiently. Dealers will be able to order the products in smaller quantities than they have been able to previously and with more flexibility in terms of the different wheel offsets required for the various applications.”

Of the LSW products available to European farmers, it says the most popular front and rear combinations are the 1100/45R46 and 1000/45R32.

Scott Sloan, agricultural products manager for Goodyear Farm Tyres, said: “LSW technology was developed to address the everyday issues that growers face and to eliminate those headaches. The lower sidewall virtually eliminates road lope and also reduces the sidewall’s ability to buckle under high draft loads, dramatically reducing or eliminating the issue of power hop”.