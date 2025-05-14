This 2023 Grass Technology GT160 tri-axle zero grazing machine sold for €50,000 plus fees.

A 2023 Grass Technology GT160 tri-axle zero-grazing machine claimed the highest sale price at Hennessy Auctioneers’ auction, which took place on 10 May, having sold for €50,000 plus fees.

Following the auction’s absence last month, the May sale comprised 910 lots in total, some of which were included as part of the auctioneer’s timed online auction. Over 1,500 registered bidders tuned in, contributing to the overall 85% clearance rate.

Other lots that grabbed our attention included a 2018 John Deere 5100R with 1,975 hours, which sold for €35,500 plus VAT; followed by a 2004 John Deere 6520 with 8,602 hours, fitted with a John Deere 661 front loader, which sold for €24,500. Meanwhile, a 2011 Hudson galvanised 22ft tandem axle livestock trailer sold for €18,650. A 2000 Samsung 13t digger with 6,813 hours sold at €16,450 plus VAT; a 1995 Case IH 5140 Plus sold at €15,200, a 1991 Fiat 70-90 with 12,000 hours sold at €10,700; a 2017 Kuhn GA650I twin rotor rake sold at €10,250 plus VAT. A 2003 Avant 528 mini articulated loader sold at €9,900 plus VAT.

Other sale prices included a John Deere 440 round baler, which sold for €10,000 plus VAT; a 36ft bale trailer, which sold at €9,500; and a Ford 7710, which sold at €9,500. A 2022 Tolmet 3m disc harrow sold for €5,600 plus VAT.

Only lots listed as ‘plus VAT’ were subject to VAT, all other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item. Hennessy Auctioneers’ next machinery auction is set to take place on Saturday 21 June.

This 2018 John Deere 5100R with 1,975 hours sold for €35,500 plus VAT and fees.

This 2004 John Deere 6520 with 8,602 hours, fitted with a John Deere 661 front loader, sold for €24,500 plus fees.

This 2011 Hudson galvanised 22ft tandem axle livestock trailer sold for €18,650 plus fees.

This 2000 Samsung 13t digger sold at €16,450 plus VAT and fees.

This 1995 Case IH 5140 sold at €15,200 plus fees.

This 1991 Fiat 70-90 with 12,000 hours sold at €10,700 plus fees.

This 2017 Kuhn GA650I twin-rotor rake sold at €10,250 plus VAT and fees.

This 2003 Avant 528 mini articulated loader sold at €9,900 plus VAT and fees.