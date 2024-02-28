Kellys of Borris is the longest serving Claas dealer in Ireland.

At its recent open day event, well-known Carlow machinery dealership Kellys of Borris announced its appointment as an agent for several new brands of machinery and technology.

The firm’s recent three-day open event was held to celebrate the 30-year relationship between the dealership and Claas.

It has been appointed as the Irish distributor for the Dutch-built AgXeed’s autonomous agricultural tractors, fetaured in these pages last week; the Canadian-built Anderson range of bale chasers and mergers; and also the Irish agent for the Danish-built Stoneless ATV towed stone-collectors.

It has also been appointed as a Topcon GPS guidance equipment agent.

Trevor Tyrrell, Claas senior vice president, Western Europe, opened the event.

He outlined that Kellys of Borris is the longest serving Claas dealer in Ireland, and that the business has grown to become one of the largest Claas dealers in Europe.