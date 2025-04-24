This 2009 John Deere 6830 Premium has just 4,118 hours.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a clearance sale of tractors, machinery and dairy equipment for Mr Richard Kingston Barrowhouse, Athy Co. Kildare on Saturday 26 April 2025. The auction will be taking place both live on site and online from 11am on Doyle.Marteye.ie and will feature 126 lots. Viewing and the sale will take place at the farm, at Popefield, Athy Co. Kildare R14 RD21. Viewing will take place on Friday 25 April from 11am till 4pm and on the day of the auction from 9am.

Lots in the sale include a 2009 John Deere 6830 Premium with 4,118 hours, a 2019 John Deere 5100R with 2,340 hours, a 2009 John Deere 6330 c/w 633 loader and 4,737 hours, a 2020 Manitou 533-145 V pivot steer loader with 2,134 hours, a McHale 991 BJS round bale wrapper with a small bale count, a 2019 Kverneland 8555 four rotor tedder and a 2018 Kverneland 9464 twin rotor rake.

Other items include a 1000 litre Jarmet sprayer with galvanised booms, a 16ft Wotton grain trailer with drop sides, a TR4 elephant trunk bale handler, a Keltec bale slice, a 14ft tipping trailer low sided 10 stud axle, a 2009 Bogballe L2 fertiliser spreader with a cover, a 2012 Lely 245 Xtra Cut 17 round baler with 11,170 bales and a McHale bale handler.

More machinery includes a Bobman cubicle cleaner with sawdust tank, a Triple K harrow, a Fahn double row potato planter, a double wheel silage pusher, a Vicon wag tail fertiliser spreader, 14ft folding pin harrow, an 8ft Fleming land roller, a 30ft bale trailer with racks lights & brakes, an 8ft builders car trailer, a 16ft Wotton grain trailer, a 14ft Tuffmac tri axle stock trailer, a 2015 Belmac side slinger dung spreader and a 40 KVA generator with just 60 hours from new.

Livestock related equipment includes a Muller 15,500 litre milk bulk tank (robot ready) with compressor, one Boumatic MR-D2 double milking robot with two way drafting gate, heat detection systems, AI related equipment, calf hutches and crates, calf meal feeding troughs, heavy duty fencing stakes, high tensile sheep wire, cow lifting hoists, calving jacks, fencers, hay racks, IBC tanks, an O'Donovan calf dehorning crate, Stockman calf feeders and more.

This 2019 John Deere 5100R with 2,340 hours will be up for grabs.

This 2020 Manitou 533-145 V pivot steer loader has clocked just 2,134 hours.

This 2009 John Deere 6330 c/w 633 loader and 4,737 hours will be sure to attract much attention.

This 2012 Lely 245 Xtra Cut 17 round baler has 11,170 bales on the clock.