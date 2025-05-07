Kubota has increased its range of guidance options with the introduction of an entry-level auto-steer package called 'value line steering'.

Kubota (UK) Ltd has introduced an entry-level auto-steer package to its range of guidance solutions for agricultural and ground care machinery.

The kit is priced from €6,000 and sourced through Topcon.

Kubota has named the kit ‘value line steering’ and it is available through the Kubota dealer network.

A wide choice of accuracy options are available to suit users' needs and budgets, which extend from 15cm pass-to-pass accuracy down to 1cm – the latter when using an RTK signal.

The 'value line steering' kit includes the XR-1 GNSS receiver with built-in gyroscope and accelerometer, XW-1 electric steering wheel and 10in XC1 in-cab touchscreen terminal.

Kubota says that integral software has eliminated the need for a mechanical wheel angle sensor, simplifying installation and set-up.

Steering patterns

Through 'value line steering', Kubota explains that operators can get access to any steering pattern required, including straight, centre pivot, curved and custom guidance lines.

In addition, it says that more advanced features such as steer-to-boundary, guidelock and headland turns are also available, along with basic IsoBus implement control.

The EGNOS 'value line steering' kit is priced at €6,000, while those seeking higher accuracy can opt for an RTK kit, costing €8,200. The latter requires a 12-month RTK signal subscription costing €700.

Kubota explains that while the 'value line steering' kit can be self-installed, an optional installation service is available. The Topcon 'value line steering' kits come with a two-year warranty and two years of customer support.

“This new kit offers customers a price-sensitive package that delivers auto-steering functions to improve operational efficiency and reduce operator fatigue. The value line steering kit brings affordable precision to any Kubota machine equipped with a steering wheel,” explains Kubota UK’s product manager for agriculture Jonathan Rook.