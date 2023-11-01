Kubota has announced the launch of two new electric compact wheeled loader models - the RT201-2e and the RT220-2e.

The two new RT series articulated models add to Kubota’s wheeled loader portfolio with straight tipping loads of 1,480kg and 2,054kg.

Power for the RT ‘e’ versions is supplied by a 48-volt DC electrical system as standard, with a 260Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

Two larger battery options are available, offering 390Ah and 520Ah capacities, for users requiring longer run times. Kubota quotes run times between two and eight hours depending on the selected battery pack and application.

Charge time

As standard, both models offer 230-volt/40-amp capability and a five-hour charge time, with a 60-amp unit available as an option, reducing the charge time for the standard 260Ah battery to just four hours.

Using three-phase power supplies, there are two 400v super charger models available to further shorten charge times.

The largest capacity 300-amp version can fully charge the largest 520Ah battery in just 90 minutes.

Three battery options are available alongside a range of charging options which includes the possibility of a Super Cahrger.

Both models have a regenerative system built in, which puts power back into the battery during deceleration or downhill travel.

An adapter is also available which allows the RT ‘e’ to take advantage of an electric car charging point.

Performance

The 6.5kW (135-amp) drive motor which is fitted to the rear axle transmits power to all four wheels. Travel speeds can be 0-5km/h; 0-12 km/h and 0-20km/h. A more powerful 12kW (250-amp) motor is used to operate the hydraulic system.

When equipped with the 260Ah battery pack, the RT210-2e has an operating weight of 2,200kg, while the larger RT220-2e has an operating weight of 2,350kg. Tipping loads in the straight position are 1,480kg for the RT210-2e and 2,054kg for the RT220-2e.

In terms of dimensions, the RT series measures 2.3m high, with a minimum overall width of 1.04m (RT210-2e) and maximum hinge pin height of 2.82m (RT210-2e).

A fully enclosed cab or basic canopy options are available to choose from. Meanwhile, the RT210-2e with the more basic canopy option is priced at €65,199.