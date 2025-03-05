Bucher Industries, the parent company behind Kuhn, has reported that the company’s net sales in 2024 declined by 18.5% in comparison to the year previous.

Meanwhile, its order book was down by 30.8% and its order intake dropped by 13.8%.

These figures aren’t unique to Kuhn, but are in line with industry figures.

In a statement, the parent company said: “Lower farm incomes due to lower prices for agricultural products, higher interest rates and production costs, and fewer subsidies made farmers less willing to invest.

“Many dealers of agricultural machinery were suffering from high inventories and, therefore, hesitant to place pre-orders, resulting in a significant decline in the demand for agricultural machinery. Kuhn Group’s order intake declined and sales fell compared with the prior year. The operating profit margin is expected to be significantly lower than in the previous year.”