Kuhn Farm Machinery has rolled out a number of new updates for its Espro range of trailed disc drills.

Updates have been focused around the 3m-6m models from the 3m-8m series. Model numbering has also been tweaked. The 3002 (3m), 4002 (4m) fixed, and 4002 R and 6002 R (6m) folding units, replace the existing 3000, 4000 and 6000 drills.

Hopper access has been improved with a new mid-height platform, that runs the full length of the hopper and automatically folds when the drill returns to transport mode. This prevents overreaching to split bags and allows full visibility into the hopper. A half open mode – one side of the drill folded while the other remaining in work position – improves loader access to the hopper for filling. A new hopper cover has an automatic winding and locking system.

A straight disc option, offering lower soil disturbance can be optioned over the standard 460mm concave notched discs. The straight disc ensures soil is only moved in the narrow band where the disc runs, helping to reduce power requirements of the drill along with preserving soil moisture.

Furthermore, the Espro 6m 6002 R is 700kg lighter than the outgoing Espro 6000 model it replaces.