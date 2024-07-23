On Saturday, 17 August, a group, including some of Leinster Farm Machines' staff, will set out from the Galway Coastline to complete a 220km cycle to reach the Drogheda Coastline.

On Saturday, 17 August, a group, including some of Leinster Farm Machines (LFM’s) staff, will set out from the Galway Coastline to complete a 220km cycle to reach Drogheda Coastline. This year the group have decided to fundraise for the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH). Philip O’Hara, LFM managing director, spent some time there in 2023 and his family has said it is due to the great care of the staff at the NRH that he continues to make great strides to a full recovery.

The NRH is the only hospital in Ireland providing complex medical specialist rehabilitation services for the national population. All funds raised will go directly to the NRH Foundation. The Duleek-based dealership has said it has already raised just over €12,000, mainly through its generous jersey sponsors, including Claas, Abbey, Finol, Lemken, O’Briens Motor Group, McHugh, Atkins and Plantmec and its loyal customer base.

Link to donate: iDonate.ie | Support Coast to Coast Fundraiser for NRH Foundation.